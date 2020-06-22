Only three percent of students who say they were sexually assaulted in college took their complaint to Gardaí, according to a new survey.

The Sexual Experiences study found 29% of women, 10% of men and 28% of non-binary students reported non consensual sex during their time at third level.

Of those, half of men, a third of women and a quarter of non-binary students said they hadn’t revealed the incident to anyone before the survey.

Róisín O’Donovan from the Union of Students in Ireland says awareness about the issue is on the rise on campus:

“The good news is that we’re seeing that there was an increase in colleges having consent classes, or consent workshops on their campus'”

“Those students who took part in those classes had a greater awareness, which is really important”