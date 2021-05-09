The Road Safety Authority says it will be making online theory tests available to all drivers later this month.

Over 100,000 people are now waiting to sit the test after centres had to close during the Level 5 lockdown.

At the moment, online assessments are only available to people who are sitting exams to get a learner permit for a bus or a truck.

RSA Spokesman Brian Farrell says the backlog won’t be cleared until theory test centres can reopen:

“We hope to have a monthly output of about 4,000 tests a month – but it won’t be until later in the year that we can really accommodate significant numbers of online theory tests – so that’s why the re-opening of the actual physical test centres where we can deliver 50,000 theory tests a month.”