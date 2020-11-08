Most people in the country have been effected by Mental Health one way or another.

Those are the words of Paul Fallon – Area lead for Mental Health Engagement in the South East.

The HSE in the South East are hosting online forum events for mental health service users, their families, carers and supporters.

The monthly event is now online due to COVID-19 and starts Tuesday 10th of November in Kilkenny.

Paul Fallon Area lead for Mental Health Engagement in the South East says the problem solving event is open to those who wish to take part adding that ‘there is not too many people in the country that haunt been affected by mental health in one way or another’

Ahead of the launch of their online problem solving forums in the region next week, they are encouraging people to take part where you can do so by emailing Paul @[email protected]