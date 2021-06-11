Online booking for Covid tests has been extended to include a further 15 centres across the country.

There’s two in the South East, Kilcohan’s Test Centre in Waterford and Carlow’s Test Centre at St Dympna’s Hospital.

From today, people living in the vicinity of the centres can book their coronavirus test up to 24 hours in advance.

Last week advance booking was brought in for four centres – in City West, Swords, Letterkenny and Limerick – with over 5,400 appointments made.

HSE National Lead for Test and Tracing, Niamh O’Beirne says the development of the online booking system will help minimise the numbers of people queuing in centres.