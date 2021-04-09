By Joleen Murphy

It’s been once year since Debenhams workers were made redundant.

And today, they are still campaigning for what they say was an agreed redundancy package of four weeks pay per year of service.

Michelle Gavin is shop steward at the Waterford store.

Speaking to Beat News, she says they haven’t received any support from the state.

“It is the government that let that happen.

“They let them walk away and not stand up to their responsibilities, so to speak.

“Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens took their stance, they told us they weren’t interested and that they are sticking to the law.

“We are asking them to change that law and that is where we are at today.”

Debenhams workers in Waterford are continuing their protests outside the City Square store today.

The staff of the British department store say they have received no support from the government, and want the recommendations of the 2016 Duffy-Cahill report to be implemented.

The report reviewed the employment rights implications where companies separate assets from operations, however, none of its recommendations have been implemented.

“As far as we are concerned the stock is still in our stores and they haven’t tried to remove anything from it.

“To us at this stage, we have accepted that we are not going to get an enhanced redundancy.

“So the Duffy-Cahill report is the biggest thing for us now to protect other workers.