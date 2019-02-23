There was one winner of the lotto jackpot tonight!
The lotto jackpot was €10,288,699- the highest it has been in two years.
There was also one Match 5+ bonus winner who will be taking home €87,864.
The winning numbers were 3, 19, 21, 29, 31, 35, bonus 22.
The numbers for Lotto Plus 1 are 3, 10, 12, 15, 23, 29, bonus 37.
The numbers for Lotto Plus 2 are 5, 13, 26, 33, 37, 47, bonus 28.
The winning raffle number was 7630.
Daily Million Results – Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
11, 15, 18, 20, 24, 36 | 3
Daily Million Plus Results – Jackpot €500,000
2, 16, 21, 31, 32, 34 | 19