There was one winner of the lotto jackpot tonight!

The lotto jackpot was €10,288,699- the highest it has been in two years.

There was also one Match 5+ bonus winner who will be taking home €87,864.

The winning numbers were 3, 19, 21, 29, 31, 35, bonus 22.

The numbers for Lotto Plus 1 are 3, 10, 12, 15, 23, 29, bonus 37.

The numbers for Lotto Plus 2 are 5, 13, 26, 33, 37, 47, bonus 28.

The winning raffle number was 7630.

Lotto Results: Saturday, February 23, 2019 Daily Million Results – Jackpot €1,000,000 There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize. 11, 15, 18, 20, 24, 36 | 3 Daily Million Plus Results – Jackpot €500,000 2, 16, 21, 31, 32, 34 | 19

