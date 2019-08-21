There was one winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot, worth over €11.2m – the highest level in over two years.

The numbers drawn were 10, 13, 23, 24, 25 and 44. The bonus number was 12.

There was also one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €134,412.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 1, 14, 16, 31, 35 and 45. The bonus number was 37.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 1, 4, 13, 31, 34 and 41. The bonus number was 10.

