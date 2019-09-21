There was one winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot, worth just over €5.3m.

Lotto Results: Saturday, September 21, 2019 Daily Million Results – Jackpot €1,000,000 There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize. 5, 10, 18, 20, 26, 27 | 11 Daily Million Plus Results – Jackpot €500,000 1, 5, 7, 11, 31, 37 | 33 Lotto Results – Jackpot €5,325,592 There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total, over 116,000 players won prizes. 6, 8, 13, 15, 21, 30 | 17 Lotto Plus 1 Results – Jackpot €1,000,000 27, 29, 36, 38, 42, 44 | 19 Lotto Plus 2 Results – Jackpot €250,000 18, 19, 23, 28, 30, 42 | 5 Lotto 54321 Results – Jackpot €125,000 6, 8, 13, 15, 21, 30 | 17 Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results – Jackpot €125,000 27, 29, 36, 38, 42, 44 | 19 Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results – Jackpot €125,000 18, 19, 23, 28, 30, 42 | 5