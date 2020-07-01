There was one winner of last night’s Lotto Jackpot, worth €2.8m.

The winning numbers were 3, 8, 21, 34, 37, 47, bonus number 16.

In total, over 70,000 players won prizes

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.


Daily Million Results – Jackpot  €1,000,000

There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

1, 8, 11, 22, 25, 38 | 2

Daily Million Plus Results – Jackpot  €500,000

2, 6, 9, 29, 30, 37 | 31

Daily Million Results – Jackpot  €1,000,000

There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

12, 27, 32, 35, 38, 39 | 3

Daily Million Plus Results – Jackpot  €500,000

3, 8, 11, 15, 19, 31 | 23

EuroMillions Results – Jackpot  €75,337,663

There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. In total, over 43,300 players in Ireland won prizes.

5, 8, 12, 37, 43 | 6 | 11

EuroMillions Plus Results – Jackpot  €500,000

5, 25, 28, 43, 44

