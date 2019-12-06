One third of TDs have a second job or income.

The Irish Independent conducted a survey of 158 TDs in the wake of the controversy of double-jobbing ex-Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy.

An analysis of statutory declarations by the Irish Independent found that at least 54 TDs -mostly in Fianna Fail and Fine Gael- are also landlords, barristers, farmers pharmacists and shop owners.

Junior Minister Patrick O’Donovan said the issue of TDs having second jobs should be looked at, but Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says “Parliament has to represent the diversity of people.”

Many TDs are landlords including Fianna Fails Timmy Dooley, John McGuinness and Seán Haughey.

While Fine Gael has landlords such as Tanaiste Simon Coveney, as well as Cabinet ministers Michael Creed, Charlie Flanagan, Regina Doherty, chief whip Seán Kyne, junior ministers John Paul Phelan and Paul Kehoe, and backbencher Kate O’Connell, who is also a pharmacist.

Less than half of TDs contacted by the newspaper this week responded to questions.

Four confirmed their arrangements outside of working as a TD, while the vast majority said they had no other jobs or income.