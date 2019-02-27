Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Waterford to Dunmore East Road

The incident involving a car and a truck happened near Passage Cross between 10.30 and 10.45am this morning.



The road from the Applegreen garage to Kennedy’s pub will be closed for a number of hours to allow the vehicles involved to be removed.

Local Diversions are in place and one man was taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious leg injuries.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Waterford Gardai.

