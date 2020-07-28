Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal house fire which occurred in Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny at approximately 11:20pm last night.

A male in his 80s was fatally injured in the fire and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to Waterford University Hospital for post mortem examination.

A second occupant of the house, a female in her 50s, was taken to St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.