The incident occurred at Carrolls Crossing, Tramore, on the 16th July 2019 at around 3.30pm.
A man in his 70s was fatally injured when his car was involved in a collision with another vehicle.
A passenger also in this car, was uninjured.
A technical and forensic examination of the scene is underway and the road remains closed.
Diversions are currently in place and traffic from Dungarvan/Waterford, using the N25 are advised to divert via Portlaw / Kilmacthomas.
Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051-391620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.