One person is being admitted to ICUs across the country every five days with Covid-19.

Professor Philip Nolan, head of the modelling advisory group on the disease, says the number of people in intensive care is declining slowly.

“Some people in intensive care are having quite a long course there,” said Prof. Nolan.

“There have been very few admissions to intensive care over the last week. The average is .2 which is on average one admission every five days.”

People are being urged to do all they can to still avoid contracting Covid-19 despite 92% of cases recovering fully.

Public health officials are concerned about complacency setting in with the virus as the vast majority of the over 25,000 cases in this country have since recovered.

The Covid-19 death toll now stands at 1,703, after a further eight patients died while eight new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, says there are long time side effects for some who contract the virus.

“We’re hearing and seeing an increasing number of people who have had this disease and maybe not even been hospitalised but who are having prolonged side-effects or it is taking them a long period to recover,” said Dr Glynn.

He said that some people are finding its taking a long time to get their energy back or to regain their tolerance for exercise.