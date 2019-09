One of Ireland’s most popular press photographers will be laid to rest today.

Pat Moore from Kilkenny passed away in University Hospital Waterford on Saturday, after a short battle with cancer.

He had spent many years working for newspapers in the marble city, before contributing to national news outlets across the country.

Pat will be laid to rest at Tulla Cemetery in Threecastles, following requiem mass at St Canice’s Church at 12 noon.