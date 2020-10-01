One million people are set to see their electricity bills rise by about 90 euro a year.

The Public Service Obligation Levy, which is a charge added onto the bill by Government, has more than doubled this year.

While Pre Pay Power and Electric Ireland are planning to up their rates this week too.

Darragh Cassidy from Bonkers DOT ie says cold weather combined with remote working could hit people’s pockets hard:

“People’s bills can almost double in the space of a few weeks.”

“With people still working at home, there’ll probably be a kettle or a light-bulb on for 24 hours or so.”

“The last thing people need heading into the winter is a hike in their bill.”