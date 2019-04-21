A man has been injured in a road traffic collision on the N24, at Laganore, Clonmel, Co Tipperary this afternoon.

The incident involving a male motorcyclist and a horse happened at around 12.05pm between the Bulmers Factory and the Moangarriff roundabout.

The injured man has been removed to Hospital with serious injuries.

The section of the N24 that had been partially closed following the collision has now fully reopened.

Anyone might have information regarding the incident are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640.