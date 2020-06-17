By Steve Neville

A lucky player from Dublin has won €500,000 in last night’s EuroMillions draw.

The player won the EuroMillions Plus top prize after matching five numbers.

The winning numbers were 21, 25, 33,45 and 49. Lotto chiefs said the winner was an online player.

The National Lottery said that an email confirming the €500,000 prize win has been sent to the lucky player in Dublin this morning.

“One of our lucky online players has received a special email this morning to inform them that they have won the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus prize,” said a spokesperson.

“We are encouraging all of our online and App players to check their emails and to contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”

The win marks the 15th EuroMillions Plus top prize to be won in Ireland so far this year.

There was no winner of the main EuroMillions prize last night.

Friday’s jackpot is now heading for an estimated €30m.

Lotto chiefs have also reminded players that it has extended the period of time that lucky winners can collect prizes due to Covid-19 health restrictions.

The said: “This means that any lucky winners of Lotto, EuroMillions, Telly Bingo and Daily Millions draws from 9th January 2020 until draws in the week 5th July 2020 will have an extra three months in which they can claim their prize.

“The prize claims extension applies to winners who purchased their tickets and certain scratch card games in-store, online at www.lottery.ie and via the National Lottery App.”