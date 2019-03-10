One Irish person has died in today’s Ethiopian Airlines plane crash which occurred shortly after taking off for Nairobi.

The airline confirmed that an Irish citizen was on board the flight during a press conference today.

The airline said there were no survivors of the crash and that 157 people, 149 passengers and eight crew members, were on board.

Passengers from at least 30 countries were on the flight which was travelling from Addis Ababa to the Kenyan capital.

Among the fatalities were: 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, Nine Ethiopians, Eight Italians, Eight Chinese citizens, Eight Americans, Seven Britons, Seven French nationals, Six Egyptians, Five Dutch citizens and dozens of others.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted in relation to the Irish person.

The cause of the crash of the new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane was not immediately known.

The aircraft took off at 08:38am local time from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport and lost contact at 08:44am.

A statement by the Ethiopian prime minister’s office offered its “deepest condolences” to families.

The Irish Embassy in Kenya said in a Tweet that it was a “dreadfully tragic accident”.

