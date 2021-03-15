Digital Desk Staff

One fifth of Leaving Cert students have not yet registered for written exams or accredited grades ahead of Tuesday’s 6pm deadline.

The Irish Times report that 47,582 Leaving Certificate students (79 per cent) and 2,797 applied Leaving Certificate students (81 per cent) have registered as of Monday evening.

Minister for Education Norma Foley has urged students who have not yet registered for exams, accredited grades, or both to do so.

Students can use the candidate self-service portal at gov.ie/LeavingCertificate before the deadline.

The site also has advice for students on how to register.

Students will be able to confirm their choices again in April or May but they need to register for written exams by Tuesday if the subject involve orals or coursework.

There will be no late registration allowed this years and students will not be able to pay for late registration either.

Students who opt for exams and accredited grades will receive the better grade automatically in each subject they are registered in.

There are no fees for exams or accredited grades.

“I would encourage all students to ensure they are registered on the portal and have expressed their preferences before the deadline on Tuesday evening. This is vital part of the process for this year’s Leaving Certificate,” Ms Foley said.

Carlow Kilkenny regional officer with the Irish Second Level students Union, Doireann Broderick says there are supports available for those who are unsure of what to decide.

“Utilise the services that are on offer to you. Reach out to your teachers, they only want to support you and help you out.

“You can also reach out to your local ISSU rep or email a student voice at issu.ie.

“Otherwise there are confidential helplines available such as free text ‘ISSU’ to 50808.”