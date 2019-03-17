One person has died after a multi-vehicle crash on the M6.

The man in his sixties was the driver of one of five cars involved in the crash near Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger – a woman in her sixties – was injured and taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

In all, eleven people were brought to hospital, including one who was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, with serious injuries.

The rest of the injured were brought to hospitals in Mullingar and Tullamore.

The stretch of road, between junction 5 Tullamore and junction 3 Rochfortbridge, remains closed.

Gardai and the RSA are repeating their appeals for motorists to drive with extra caution this bank holiday weekend.

Emergency services also attended the scene of a crash between Mooncoin and Carrick On Suir today.

The incident happened on the N24 at around three o’clock. No injuries were reported.

