By Joel Slattery

One further Covid-19-related death has been announced.

The additional death means there have been 1,744 deaths related to the virus in Ireland.

The news comes as health officials confirmed 25 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 25,589.

There were six deaths yesterday after there just being one from last Sunday to Wednesday, as the number of confirmed cases among young people has been ticking up.

The latest figures come as new rules that make face coverings compulsory on public transport are set to be introduced on Monday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the new regulations will be signed tonight.