By Cillian Doyle.

One of the country’s biggest cinema chains could be offering “vaccine-only” screenings of movies if some restrictions are eased.

Omniplex, which has 33 branches in Ireland, told the Sunday Times it could offer one screening with social distancing for those yet to receive a Covid jab.

Details of a re-opening strategy are set to be announced on Tuesday, following a NPHET meeting tomorrow.

The cinema chain has four branches in the South East with one on Patrick Street in Waterford.

People in Carlow can watch an Omniplex big screen in Carlow Shopping Centre, Kennedy Avenue.

There’s also one in Nenagh in Co. Tipperary and one on the Rosslare Rd in Co. Wexford.

Its director says a separate screening – without customers needing to stay 2 metres apart – could be put on for those who can prove they’ve been vaccinated.

The Director of the company, Mark Anderson, says there are a few things that need to be considered before it could be introduced:

“Would it be legal to distinguish between vaccinated and non-vaccinated and that will be down to the government’s guidelines onsocial distancing and whether they will change for vaccinated people versus non-vaccinated people.”