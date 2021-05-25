By Cillian Doyle.
Cinemas are finding it hard to retain staff after the pandemic.
The facilities have been closed since Christmas Eve and they are yet to receive a reopening date.
The Omniplex Group wrote a letter to the Taoiseach looking for clarity on when they can open their doors again.
The cinema chain has four branches in the South East, and says their “industry is at a breaking point”.
Speaking to Beat news, Director Mark Anderson says other countries have been able to reopen their cinemas:
“90% of cinemas around Europe have defined opening dates – all are opening by the 9th of June.”
“I don’t see why Ireland should be suppressing cinemas any longer than is required internationally.”