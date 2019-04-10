A delegation from the FAI, including former chief executive John Delaney, is appearing before the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport today.

Mr Delaney will be questioned on the circumstances of a €100,000 loan from him to the body in 2017.

The hearing comes after State funding to the FAI was suspended yesterday.

Sport Ireland withdrew commitment for €1.35m the FAI admitted it broke the rules by not disclosing the alleged bridging loan.

This morning’s committee will focus on issues of governance and finance at the soccer body.

The hearing will attempt to decipher the exact terms of the loan and what the FAI board knew about it.

Committee chairman Fergus O’Dowd said the hearing will “be fair, focused, but robust and the questions will be in line with the clear remit of the committee”.

Additional reporting by Daniel McConnell