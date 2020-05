A lack of clarity in liquor licensing laws means pubs can operate takeaway or delivery services.

The Irish Times reports Garda HQ sought legal advice on the matter and were told neither practice is an infringement.

Last weekend drinks for delivery were confiscated by members of the force in Co. Donegal.

As long as drinks are paid for at the licensed premises they can be delivered.

Takeaway is also allowed on the condition the alcohol isn’t consumed in public or within 100m of the pub.