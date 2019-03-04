The Department of Health’s offices in Dublin city centre have been temporarily evacuated after an envelope containing unknown white powder was sent to the building.

The site was closed off by gardai and surrounded by at least eight fire brigade vehicles at midday on Monday after the item was identified.

One of the fire brigade crews also brought with it a large container labelled “hazmat support unit” items, which relates to the special hazardous material equipment needed to address potentially threatening materials.

The Department of Health’s offices have been temporarily evacuated after a suspicious package was sent to the Dublin city location. Video by Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

The Irish Examiner understands the envelope was found at the same time as a meeting was due to take place in the Department’s offices.

A call was then made to Dublin fire brigade and the gardai, who sealed off and evacuated the site.

It is currently unknown what material is involved and no motive for the package has been revealed.

However, the Department and Health Minister Simon Harris have been at the centre of a series of standoffs in recent months over the abortion referendum, children’s hospital, protests at ministerial homes and other matters.

