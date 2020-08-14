Carroll Cuisine in Tullamore has been approved to reopen its doors after an outbreak of Covid-19.

The company says it will be resuming operations at the plant in a phased basis over the coming week.

Nine employees at the facility had tested positive for the disease.

Over the weekend 210 out of its 330 staff were tested with all results coming back negative.

The company says rigorous and proven prevention measures will continue as they start to reopen.

Temporarily suspended

In a statement released today the company said :

“The Health Service Executive and the Health and Safety Authority have confirmed to us that we have all necessary processes in place to allow for a reopening of our facility.

“This comes after we temporarily suspended our operations last Monday while we waited for the results of Coronavirus tests by the HSE. All of these tests came back negative.

“The HSE tested 210 of our colleagues last Sunday including staff who work in our food processing operations.”

They said their remaining workforce are not based at their Tullamore facility so there was no reason for them to be tested.

On August 7th the government announced a regional lockdown in Kildare, Laois and Offaly, because of the spike in cases there.

Carroll’s said over 500 individuals in Offaly had tested positive for the virus but only 9 of those were employees at the company.

In terms of how Covid-19 was handled by Carroll’s, they said followed all the procedures.

“We recorded a very first case of Coronavirus among our workforce after a colleague consulted their GP and subsequently tested positive on 31st July.

“Acting responsibly, they had told us about their symptoms straight away when they first noticed them and had self-isolated.”