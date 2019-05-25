A man has died in a diving incident in Co. Wexford.

The off duty Garda and father of four in his mid 40s taking part in a recreational dive with a local sub aqua club.

Gardaí and the coastguard were called to the incident that occurred 15 nautical miles from Hook head Wexford at approximately 12pm.

The man was recovered from the water and airlifted University Hospital Waterford.

Beat understands that the incident is not connected to the search for a missing fisherman off the coast of Wexford.

A post mortem will take place at University Hospital Waterford.