A man has died in a diving incident in Co. Wexford.

The off duty Garda and father of four in his mid 40s was taking part in the search for missing local fisherman Dominic Sinnott.

The Irish Independent reports the man suffered ‘an attack of the bends or decompression sickness as he surfaced from a dive.’

Gardaí and the coastguard were called to the incident that occurred 15 nautical miles from Hook head Wexford at approximately 12pm.

The man was recovered from the water and was transferred to University Hospital Waterford.

Beat understands he was diving with a local sub aqua group.

More as we have it.