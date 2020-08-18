A nursing home in South Kilkenny has become the second in the South-East to today confirm a Covid-19 case.

Mooncoin Residential Care Centre says the case was confirmed last Friday.

The staff member who had no symptoms, is now self-isolating.

Co-owner of Mooncoin Residential Care Centre – Kieran O’Reilly – says they moved quickly to protect residents.

He said: “Nursing homes have been tested regularly since May and this round of testing was our sixth round.

“Unfortunately this time we returned one positive test from a staff member, all other tests came back not detected.

“Straight away we were able to put preventative measures and extra monitoring processes in place to protect the residents.”

The news comes after it was confirmed this morning that a Co. Wexford nursing home also have a Covid case.

Kerlogue Nursing Home in Rocksborough says one person has tested positive for the virus.

It says it has engaged with the HSE and relevant authorities to implement appropriate measures, to provide medical care to all residents.

Chief Executive of Nursing Homes Ireland, Tadhg Daly, says every effort must be made to ensure the disease stays out of the facilities.

