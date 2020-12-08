A nurse in Belfast has become the first person on the island of Ireland to get the vaccine.

Sister Joanna Sloan was among a team of 800 healthcare workers to receive the shot at Belfast Royal Victoria Hospital this morning.

David Young, Ireland Editor of the Press Association, says the mood is hopeful in Belfast this morning:

“There is a certain degree of optimism.. It’s almost 10 months on since the first case was registered in Belfast.

A lot of water has passed under the bridge since then in terms of what everyone has been through with the virus.

But certainly the news of the vaccine has certainly lifted moods all over the pace, to be honest.”

Meanwhile, a 90 year old Irish granny has become the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer Bio-N-tech Covid-19 vaccine.

Margaret Keenan, who’s from Enniskillen, had the injection in Covnerty Hospital in the UK at around 6.30 this morning.

The Health Minister has since confirmed frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable groups will be the first to get the Covid 19 vaccine when it’s approved here.

Stephen Donnelly is bringing a memo to Cabinet this morning on how the jab will be rolled out and who will be the first to get it.