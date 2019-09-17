There are 583 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals today – the highest number seen since last April.

The number is the highest since April 9 when there was a year-high 631 on trolleys.

Once again, University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected with 56 people on trolleys, according to the INMO.

The mid-west hospital is followed by University Hospital Galway and Cork University Hospital.

The worst affected hospitals are:

University Hospital Limerick – 56

University Hospital Galway – 41

Cork University Hospital – 40

Mater Misericordiae University Hospital – 38

Sligo University Hospital – 38

University Hospital Waterford – 36