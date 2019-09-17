There are 583 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals today – the highest number seen since last April.
The number is the highest since April 9 when there was a year-high 631 on trolleys.
Once again, University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected with 56 people on trolleys, according to the INMO.
The mid-west hospital is followed by University Hospital Galway and Cork University Hospital.
The worst affected hospitals are:
- University Hospital Limerick – 56
- University Hospital Galway – 41
- Cork University Hospital – 40
- Mater Misericordiae University Hospital – 38
- Sligo University Hospital – 38
- University Hospital Waterford – 36