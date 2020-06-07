The median number of close contacts for a person with Covid-19 has gone up in the past couple of days.
Figures from the HSE show it is now more than three – despite the figure falling to two last month.
The data also shows 17 percent of people in the past seven days who requested a coronavirus test had to wait more than two days.
124 people are being treated in the country’s hospitals for the illness.
Meanwhile it’s hoped the Covid-19 contact tracing app will be rolled out later this month.
The app, which has been in development since March, is due to go to Government for approval beforehand.
It’s currently being trialed by Gardaí, as they are one of the few groups permitted to move freely around the country.