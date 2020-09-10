Health officials will meet today to discuss the ‘very concerning’ rise of Covid-19 cases, particularly in Dublin and Limerick.

It is claimed the numbers contracting Covid-19 in the capital could double every two weeks if the current trends continue.

The acting chief medical officer has urged people to limit their social contacts, and to stop family gatherings such as communions and christenings in private households.

Dr Ronan Glynn says the current rise nationally as well as in Dublin will be on the agenda for today’s meeting:

“There are measures in place nationally because we are not happy with where the disease is at nationally. They have stabilised things, with the exception of Dublin and Limerick.

“There is a message here and it goes back to a common message over the past few weeks and months. We want people to be able to go out and socialise and we want people to go outdoors and play sport.”

Incidence rate

Yesterday evening three deaths and 84 new cases were confirmed.

51 of the cases were located in Dublin, six in Offaly, five in Kildare and 22 were spread across Cork, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Meath, Roscommon, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

No specific decisions have been made in relation to those counties and NPHET [National Public Health Emergency Team] “will continue to monitor the situation,” he told reporters at a press briefing at Government Buildings.

The message to people in Dublin and Limerick was to remain “very vigilant, socially distance, reduce your social contacts,” he said.

In terms of the incidence rate per 100,000, both counties are among the highest in the country, standing at 70.8 cases per 100,000 people in Dublin and 66.2 cases per 100,000 in Limerick.