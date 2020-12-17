The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet this morning to discuss the spread of Covid-19, which has been described as “troubling”.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan says the country is in a “precarious situation” as the virus is going in the “wrong direction”.

It comes after 431 new cases were confirmed last night, as well as six more deaths.

All 5 South East counties recorded new cases of the virus.

The highest increases were in Kilkenny and Wexford, where 15 new infections were identified in both counties.

Carlow, Waterford and Tipperary have all seen less than 5 new cases of Covid-19.

More restrictions are due to be lifted tomorrow, allowing people travel anywhere in Ireland, and three households to meet.

But former HSE director-general Tony O’Brien believes it should now be reviewed.

Mr O’Brien said: “First of all I think the chief medical officer was right to express those concerns, yesterday’s figures were concerning.

“I think it’s therefore necessary for Government to consider whether the proposed opening up for the Christmas period, and for the length of time intended over the Christmas period, is still a safe and reasonable thing to do.

“Measures do need to be taken to contain the growth in Covid spread.”