Public health officials have met this evening to discuss concern over the state of the Covid-19 outbreak here.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan chaired the meeting, as the number of patients in hospital with the disease has grown to a level not seen since its height in April.

NPHET will make recommendations on whether further restrictions are needed to try and stop the spread.

The committee’s advice will be considered by the cabinet tomorrow.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that no people with Covid-19 have died.

A further 364 cases of the virus have been identified, as of Midnight Saturday 3rd October.

100 cases are in Dublin, 55 in Cork, 31 in Donegal, 24 in Limerick, 23 in Galway,17 in Clare, 14 in Sligo, 13 in Roscommon, 10 in Kerry, 8 in Tipperary, 8 in Wicklow, 7 in Kildare, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Offaly, 5 in Cavan, 5 in Mayo, 5 in Meath, with the remaining 27 cases in 9 counties.