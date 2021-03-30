By Joleen Murphy

Experts say the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine is effective against multiple strains of the infection.

Earlier this month trials for the injection showed that it is 96 percent effective against the original strain of the disease.

It’s a two-shot vaccine and can be stored in regular fridges.

Professor Paul Heath, the chief investigator of the Novavax trial, explains what their findings were.

“Around 86% effective against the UK variant, about 95% effective against the previous so called Wuhan strain variant.

“So really excellent data while also showing very high levels of safety, showing no safety concerns.

The news comes as the Beacon Hospital in Dublin says it ‘unreservedly apologises’ for last week’s vaccines controversy.

It’s after 20 left-over Covid-19 jabs were given to teachers at a private school in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Sinn Féin’s health spokesman, David Cullinane, says the incident was a disgrace.

“I think we need to see absolute transparency and accountability and also sanctions for what happened.

“There can be no excuse offered up for what happened last week at the Beacon Hospital.

“For any private hospital to be then offering vaccines to a private school when we know clear calls and clear protocols were put in place by the HSE and the Department of Health and yet they chose to ignore those protocols.”

The Beacon Hospital in Dublin is set to carry out an independent review into the controversy over Covid-19 vaccines.