Update 7.07pm:

Pictures circulating on social media showed flames coming out of the Gothic cathedral and plumes of smoke billowing from its roof.

Footage showing its famous spire collapsing also emerged online.

The cause of the fire is said to potentially involve the renovation works being carried out at the site, the Parisian fire service said.

“Désolé mon fils, mais c’est pas tous les jours que Notre-Dame brûle”, dit un père à son bébé qui s’impatiente, à deux mètres d’une femme en larmes, soufflant “faut qu’ils fassent quelque chose ! faut qu’ils fassent quelque chose !” #notredame pic.twitter.com/mPxIbGh8Vp — Jean Birnbaum (@JeanBirnbaum) April 15, 2019

Ashley Huntington, 21, an American university student studying in Paris, said: “Our class ran what was supposed to be 30 minutes walking but we probably got here in 20 running.

“You could just get close and see the smoke. The smoke is everywhere in the sky. It seems like more pieces of the scaffolding are currently falling.

“The back roof has collapsed, the two towers are still intact but the middle part is totally up in flames and you can start to see the scaffolding.

“The top scaffolding has all gone now.

“There is a complete emptiness in the middle section.

“It just looks like it’s out of control. I’ve never seen a fire in real life but the flames keep getting bigger and bigger. I don’t think it’s getting better at all.

“The police right now are definitely making sure the public is cleared away. We keep getting pushed further and further away.”

Still can’t believe my heart is with you #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/W0Gj5zZzqe — Sandeep (@sandeep_7847) April 15, 2019

Earlier:

Paris police say there is a fire at the city’s Notre Dame cathedral.

The cause of the fire is said to potentially involve the renovation works being carried out at the site, the Parisian fire service said.

Firefighters in Paris say there is a fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral. https://t.co/HHUXgZE4x1 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) April 15, 2019

Just…. damn… this is heartbreaking. I’m crying looking at the footage. #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/uBLl4dMK7J — Nerdy Nicole Cosplay (Candiss Nicole) (@CandissNicole) April 15, 2019

Absolutely heartbreaking. That’s almost a 1000 years worth of history going down in flames. One of the most iconic architectures in the world. Moment of loss not only for France, but basically the entire world. #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/B2kb954vaO — P A B O WITH LUV🤘🏻 (@aegyoeobta) April 15, 2019

Helplessly watching the #notredame burn is a metaphor for America under Trump. pic.twitter.com/GNhC5DjlGG — Dare Obasanjo (@Carnage4Life) April 15, 2019

This is a breaking news story. More as we get it…