Update 7.07pm:

Pictures circulating on social media showed flames coming out of the Gothic cathedral and plumes of smoke billowing from its roof.

Footage showing its famous spire collapsing also emerged online.

The cause of the fire is said to potentially involve the renovation works being carried out at the site, the Parisian fire service said.

Ashley Huntington, 21, an American university student studying in Paris, said: “Our class ran what was supposed to be 30 minutes walking but we probably got here in 20 running.

“You could just get close and see the smoke. The smoke is everywhere in the sky. It seems like more pieces of the scaffolding are currently falling.

“The back roof has collapsed, the two towers are still intact but the middle part is totally up in flames and you can start to see the scaffolding.

“The top scaffolding has all gone now.

“There is a complete emptiness in the middle section.

“It just looks like it’s out of control. I’ve never seen a fire in real life but the flames keep getting bigger and bigger. I don’t think it’s getting better at all.

“The police right now are definitely making sure the public is cleared away. We keep getting pushed further and further away.”

Earlier:

Paris police say there is a fire at the city’s Notre Dame cathedral.

The cause of the fire is said to potentially involve the renovation works being carried out at the site, the Parisian fire service said.

Notre Dame cathedral catches fire, Paris police confirm

This is a breaking news story. More as we get it…

Share it: