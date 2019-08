Norwegian is to end its transatlantic flights between Ireland and North America from September 15th.

The airline flies 6 routes from Dublin, Cork and Shannon to the US and Canada.

In a statement it says since the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft, the routes are no longer viable.

Customers can be re-routed onto other Norwegian services or get a full refund.

The airline also says its engaging with its 48 pilots and 86 cabin crew in Dublin to ensure that redundancies remain a last resort.