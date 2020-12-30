Rebecca Black, PA

More than 2,000 positive cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Northern Ireland.

The latest figures on the Department of Health’s dashboard today also included six further deaths, bringing the toll in the region to 1,311.

In total, 2,143 individuals tested positive for the virus in the previous 24-hour period.

The Department of Health #COVID19 dashboard has been updated with latest data. 2, 143 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 6 deaths have been reported.https://t.co/YN16dmGzhv pic.twitter.com/Y3hH6cMXeX — Department of Health (@healthdpt) December 30, 2020

There has been 7,100 new cases of Covid-19 in the last seven days.

The dashboard also shows continuing pressures on hospitals, with a 96 per cent occupancy rate.

As of today, there were 492 inpatients with Covid-19, of which 35 were being treated in intensive care units.