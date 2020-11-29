A town in north Wexford has been awarded the top spot at this years all-Ireland Pride of Place competition.

Community projects in the North Wexford seaside town of Kilmuckridge captivated the judging panel in the Islands and Coastal Communities category.

Kilmuckridge beat towns nationwide thanks to projects successfully undertaken and delivered by community groups

Wexford Councillor Mary Farrell explained that the competition ‘showcases and highlights the work and achievements of local communities through volunteerism, collaboration between groups in the community’ adding that ‘it’s an opportunity to see what’s good and what’s best about where you live.’

Councillor Farrell talked about the theme Kilmuckridge used for this year titled ‘There’s No Place Like Home’ saying ‘when we spoke to people about what does Kilmuckridge means to you, and everyone said it’s home. We are proud to live here!’