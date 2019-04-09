Falcon Real Estate Development Ireland says the leasing agency for the North Quays project and campaign, Cushman & Wakefield, are already targeting potential retailers.

The Waterford office of Carron and Walsh has been appointed as both project manager and quantity surveyor.

The executive architect is London-based ‘Echo Architecture’, the planning consultant is ‘BMA Planning’ and ‘Fewer Harrington & Partners’ is the technical architect.

Falcon Real Estate Development says “work on the North Quays and Michael Street project is likely to start before the end of the current year”.

The company is currently focused on the ‘pre-development’ and ‘planning phases’.

Karl Stewart, Head of Retail at Cushman & Wakefield Ireland said the emphasis on the €350 million development will be to ensure a ‘diversity of mix’ with a ‘strong leisure and food & beverage offer’.

Falcon says 2,500 full-time roles will be created.