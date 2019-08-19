Residents in north county Dublin are being warned to be on the lookout for a stag on the loose.

There have been numerous sightings of the animal by farmers and motorists alike.

It is not clear yet where the animal came from.

Local Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee is warning to residents to take care.

She said: “There has been various sightings of the stag roaming around north county Dublin over the past 24 hours or so.

“It’s not known at the moment where the stag actually came from.

“But I would appeal to drivers in north county Dublin to exercise caution until the stag is located.

“I’d also like to ask members of the public to report any sightings to the Fingal County Council and the Gardaí.”