By Dean Egan.

Non-essential retail across the South East can welcome customers back to stores for the first time in 2021.

Last week customers needed an appointment with Pennys saying 275,000 people made an advance booking with the store.

As restrictions ease people are reminded to continue to practice social distancing and hand hygiene, while also being patient.

Duncan Graham from Retail Excellence says they’re expecting a very busy few days:

“We had a good start last week with click and collect and appointment-only shopping opened up.”

“That has taken some of the heat out of it, but I’m sure it’s going to be a very busy week, and retailers are looking forward to having customers back in again.”