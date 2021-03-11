By Dean Egan.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says businesses like non-essential retail and hairdressers won’t be able to reopen until at least the end of April or early May.

Deputy Varadkar was speaking on National radio this morning, where he also revealed that the easing of restrictions will be ‘quite limited’ on April 5th.

Relaxing the 5km travel limit, allowing small outdoor gatherings and reopening construction are likely to be the first changes in a ‘slow’, phased reopening.

The Tánaiste said:

“Reopening of shops, personal services, hospitality… that wouldn’t be happening on April 5th. You’d be talking realistically – at the earliest – end of April or early May.”