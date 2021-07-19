By Cillian Doyle.

International travel is allowed from today for the first time in 16 months, as Ireland rolls out the EU Digital Covid Certificate.

Fully vaccinated people, those recently recovered from Covid-19 or can present a negative test are allowed to travel around the European Union.

Over 22,000 people are expected to pass through Dublin Airport today, as Aer Lingus and Ryanair have both ramped up their schedules.

It’s a welcome development for travel agents across the country and they will try to make the most of what’s left of the season.

Speaking to Beat News, Director of O’Leary’s travel in Wexford, Suzanne O’Leary says it’s been a challenging year but they’re feeling positive.

“It has been incredibly challenging and we’ve missed our busiest season.”

“We have six weeks left now until the schools are back so the age limit increasing for people under 12’s not having to be tested opens it up for families.”

“Demand will be very high – so if I was giving anybody a tip – don’t be sitting around on your 2022 holiday – get it booked and get booked early.”