Three candidates have been nominated to run for the next president of the Irish Farmers’ Association.

They’re Munster Regional Chairman John Coughlan, National Treasurer Tim Cullinan and National Livestock Chairman Angus Woods.

The IFA is Ireland’s largest farming representative organisation, and represents Irish farmers at home and in Europe, lobbying and campaigning for improved conditions and incomes for farm families.

Voting will take place from the 25th of November, and the election count will take place on December 17th.

Joe Healy’s successor as 16th President of the IFA will take up office at the association’s AGM in January.