By Cillian Doyle.

Carlow has seen no new social houses built in 2021.

Statistics from the Minster for Housing show that just 569 social houses have been built so far this year, a large reduction from last year’s figures.

13 have been built in Waterford, while Kilkenny and Tipperary have each had 14 new builds in the first quarter of this year.

Wexford’s 24 new social housing builds put it highest in the South-East.

However, there haven’t been any social housing units built in Carlow in the first quarter of this year, one of seven counties in the country that hasn’t added a single social housing unit.

Last year there were 104 new builds in the county by comparison, with the largest amount of social houses in 2020 built in Wexford, with 182.