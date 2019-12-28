Management at South Tipperary General Hospital, have issued a statement in relation to the strict visiting restrictions now in place, to try and prevent the spread of flu.

Parents visiting children are advised not to bring siblings into the Pediatric Unit.

Flu can be carried in to the hospital by patients or visitors, and the hospital are asking the public to only visit if absolutely necessary, and to maintain one person per patient.

The number of cases nationwide has already overtaken last year’s peak – with 18 deaths reported so far this winter.